GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Jordan Davis had 20 points as Northern Colorado got past Idaho State 71-62 on Saturday night.

Bodie Hume had 15 points for Northern Colorado (20-9, 14-4 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Matej Drgon added 10 points. Jonah Radebaugh had 5 points and 13 rebounds for the home team.

Alonzo Walker had 14 points for the Bengals (9-17, 5-12), who have now lost five games in a row. Kelvin Jones added 14 points and four blocks. Brandon Boyd had 10 points.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Bengals for the season. Northern Colorado defeated Idaho State 77-53 on Jan. 21. Northern Colorado faces Southern Utah on the road on Thursday. Idaho State faces Weber State at home on Monday.

