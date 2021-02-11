Barthelemy scores career-high 22 as Colorado routs Maine

Sophomore Keeshawn Barthelemy has now scored 61 points in a 3-0 start for the Buffaloes.

BOULDER, Colo. — Sophomore Keeshawn Barthelemy scored a career-high 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the floor and Colorado breezed to a 90-46 victory over Maine in nonconference play.

Barthelemy, who hails from Montreal, Quebec, has now scored 61 points in a 3-0 start for the Buffaloes.

Jabari Walker, another sophomore, scored 15 on 5-of-9 shooting. Sophomore Nique Clifford contributed 10 points and five rebounds off the bench.

With the game tied at 15, Barthelemy scored on a dunk and Walker followed with a free throw and a 3-pointer to ignite an 18-7 run that gave Colorado a 33-22 lead with 3:33 left before halftime.

From there, Barthelemy had a three-point play and a layup as the Buffs pushed their lead to 46-29 at intermission.

>>Video above: CU basketball's Walker ready to build off last season's success

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.