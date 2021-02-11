Chandler scores 28, No. 13 Tennessee beats Colorado 69-54

The Buffs dropped back-to-back games against nationally-ranked teams on Saturday.

BOULDER, Colo. — Freshman Kennedy Chandler scored 16 of his season-high 28 points in the first half and No. 13 Tennessee pulled away from Colorado 69-54.

Tennessee overcame a slow start to win its third straight since an 18-point loss to No. 6 Villanova.

Santiago Vescovi had 13 points for the Volunteers, who are 6-1. Evan Battey had 12 points and Tristan Da Silva scored 11 for the Buffaloes, who are 6-3.

