UNC's Kountz, Johnson II earn all-Big Sky honors

GREELEY, Colo. — Two Northern Colorado men's basketball stars are being recognized by the Big Sky Conference.

Kountz, who attended Denver East High School, was a unanimous first team selection while Johnson II earned third team honors for the second straight year.

Kountz led the Big Sky Conference in scoring with 645 points. He is averaging 20.8 points this season and 22.1 in conference play.

Johnson II, a graduate of Aurora's Rangeview High School, is averaging 14.0 points and 3.8 assists per game as one of the conference's best point guards.

Kountz, Johnson II and the rest of the Bears enter the Big Sky Tournament as the No. 3 seed with their first game scheduled for Thursday, March 10 at 8 p.m. MT. The game will air on ESPN and can be heard on 1310 KFKA and 103.1 FM.

