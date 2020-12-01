ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — JaQuan Lyle scored 20 points with four assists before fouling out to lead New Mexico to an 84-78 victory over Air Force.

Two big blocks from the Lobos' Zane Martin and Corey Manigault in the closing minutes helped New Mexico (15-3, 4-1 Mountain West Conference) secure the victory.

The Falcons (8-9, 2-3) got a season-high 26 points and nine boards from Lavelle Scottie, but he had little help inside as the Lobos held a 44-36 scoring advantage in the paint.

