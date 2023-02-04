Did Angel Reese taunt Caitlin Clark or was it just a confident celebration?

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — With the LSU Women's basketball team winning the school's first-ever basketball championship Sunday, it's no surprise that they were the talk of Twitter. But there was a definitely a mixed tone to the conversation.

In the hour after the Lady Tigers wrapped up its national title win over Iowa, the game was the subject of no less than at least five of items on Twitter's "What's Happening" and Trending sections.

There were the usual and and "official" hashtags #WFinalFour and #LSUWomenBB. Also "The LSU" and "Bayou Barbie" (dedicated to Angel Reese, of course).

First, there were plenty of congratulations to the big win:

THE Samuel L. Jackson, a family friend of Jasmine Carson, tweeted to his 7 million+ followers:

WOOOP WOOOP, BIG UP LSU‼️‼️NCAA WB CHAMPS👊🏾👊🏾‼️‼️‼️DOPE FINISH FOR @JazzC2_ COLLEGIATE CAREER, CONGRATS🙏🏿🎶🎶💥🎉👊🏾 — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) April 2, 2023

Olympian (and LSU alum) Lolo Jones also congratulated the team:

TOMORROW ALL OF BATON ROUGE GETS THE DAY OFF FROM WORK CONGRATS LSU pic.twitter.com/RGzqTMOUNR — Lolo Jones (@lolojones) April 2, 2023

Throughout the game, there was a lot of conversation about the refs ("LET THEM PLAY" was trending at one point, also "The Refs").

Heisman-winning and NFL QB Robert Griffin III said:

The Refs are stealing the show in this National Championship Game and that’s not a good thing. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 2, 2023

Paralympian Myles Porter didn't mince words:

They need to be investigated for the whole game this is one of the sloppiest games reffing wise I’ve ever seen. There is a difference between being strict and being dumb and they were just dumb today https://t.co/FYxdy92HHr — Myles Porter (@Myles_Porter) April 2, 2023

Samuel L. Jackson got into the referee conversation too:

Between these announcers & the refs, I can’t believe Iowa is losing!! I need to turn the sound off!!#GEAUXLSU — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) April 2, 2023

Lolo didn't like it either:

Agreed. They sucked the energy out of the game https://t.co/yFqm2qSNB5 — Lolo Jones (@lolojones) April 2, 2023

Sports journalist Jamele Hill was in agreement:

The refs in the LSU-Iowa game running to make a call pic.twitter.com/yk9yVT8QIa — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 2, 2023

Bill Simmons looked on the bright side:

I’m glad to see women’s college basketball officiating is just as horrific as men’s basketball officiating. Consistency is important. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) April 2, 2023

Sports writer Michael McCarthy (who had a number of tweets on the subject), said the officiating would have far-reaching consquences:

Can't even estimate what the refs have cost NCAA today from a business standpoint today with their sorry performance.

- Cost viewers chance to see Caitlin Clark & Angel Reese.

- Probably cost ABC a TV record for women's national championship.

- Cost NCAA millions in media rights. — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) April 2, 2023

But honestly, after the game, a lot the Tweets were about Angel Reese. Specifically this:

ANGEL REESE TO CAITLIN CLARK 😳 pic.twitter.com/2NY0CEzwJ3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 2, 2023

"Classless" began trending shortly thereafter as some people sounded off:

To be honest, a lot of the stuff people were saying with that word can't be shared here. But there were some:

Angel Reese following Caitlin Clark around the floor waving her hand in front of her face as she tries to go back to her bench shows just how much class she has. Zero



LSU has zero sportsmanship and it starts with Kim Mulkey — Jim Hartnett (@Jimmyhartnett4) April 2, 2023

This is classless. Angel Reese is only 20, so she’s still young, but taunting Caitlin Clark like this shows a pure lack of class.

Win with class, lose with class, play with class.

Clark’s mom and dad can be proud that her daughter ignored the taunting. They raised her right. pic.twitter.com/HQyVFuyJIw — Jose de Jesus Ortiz (@OrtizKicks) April 2, 2023

Angel Reese taunting Clark is beyond disrespectful. Let’s win with dignity Tigers. Not a fan. ❤️🏀 Congrats LSU. #lsuwomensbasketball #NCAAChampionship #mfsn — Ross Mark (@RossDaBigBoss) April 2, 2023

Of course, many people pointed out that Clark has also done her share of talking on the court and many showed support for Reese.

Angel Reese my new favorite player — Wild Man (@BiggBossAjay) April 2, 2023

We stand with angel reese! — 'Nero 🏄🏾 (@MylesDinero) April 2, 2023

I have no problem with this. Caitlin dishes it and Caitlin can take it when it comes back her way.



Bottom line — this kind of passion is GREAT for women’s hoops. https://t.co/wm1CcSF1IQ — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) April 2, 2023

And some pointed out that Caitlin Clark (also apparently a John Cena fan?) had done the same before:

for context 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/l1UJHx0DgE — BAD LUCK LION - SEWELL SZN 🥞 (@ColdGameAnt) April 2, 2023

There's a lot more of all of the above on Twitter, but be warned: it can be ugly out there.