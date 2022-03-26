The Arkansas Razorbacks fell one game short of their first Final Four trip since 1995.

A fantastic season for Razorback men's basketball came to an end in the Elite Eight, as Arkansas fell to Duke 78-69 in San Francisco.

The Hogs' season falls just one game short of a first Final Four since 1995 for the second straight season.

Arkansas got off to a good start, taking a 9-6 lead into the first timeout. JD Notae scored five of those early points, including making the Hogs' first three from the wing.

Duke retook a 16-14 lead into the second time however. The Blue Devils' big man Mark Williams made his mark early, totalling eight points and four rebounds through the first 8:08 of the game.

Jaylin Williams then started to make his impact on the game, scoring seven points in a row for Arkansas to bring the Hogs to within three after an 8-0 Duke run.

The first half ended with momentum on Duke's side, as Trevor Keels hit a buzzer-beating three to cap an 8-0 run and give the Blue Devils the 45-33 lead at the half.

Both teams traded baskets to start the second half until an and-one for Jaylin Williams pulled the Hogs to within 53-48 with just over 13 minutes left.

Duke immediately rattled off an 10-0 run from that point however, giving itself the largest lead of the game to that point, 63-48.