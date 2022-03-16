CSU guard Chandler Jacobs brings fashion swagger to NCAA Tournament

Jacobs will be well-dressed as the Rams make their appearance in The Big Dance.

INDIANAPOLIS — Colorado State guard Chandler Jacobs gives people fits on the basketball court -- but he also wears his 'fits loud and proud.

"Okay, so I brought two suitcases," he said from his hotel room in Indianapolis. "I have one suitcase that is full of CSU practice gear and other basketball stuff. And then I have another suitcase that is full of just straight outfits. I love thrifting. All my clothes come from thrifting."

Jacobs, a grad transfer from Dallas Baptist University where he is the all-time leading scorer, has loved fashion from a young age.

"As I grew up, I tried to find things that were really cool to me and things that really enabled me to express myself without having to use words all the time because I was shy growing up," he said. "Whether I have practice, whether I have nothing that day, this is the outfit of choice I put on."

When Jacobs was asked if he was the best dressed player at March Madness, he left no doubt: "I think I am the best dressed. I think I am the best dressed," he repeated.

"For me, putting an outfit on before a game, to me communicates and points to myself that whatever happens in this game today, I’m still myself and that’s always going to be true," he said.

Jacobs and the rest of his squad will roll into Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday morning with a chance to put college basketball on notice as they take on the Michigan Wolverines at 10:15 am.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.