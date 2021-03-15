UConn's Geno Auriemma tests positive for COVID-19

UConn says Auriemma recently received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 10. The CDC says he remains nine days short of becoming fully vaccinated.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The University of Connecticut confirmed that the women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, March 14.

According to the University, contact tracing showed the legendary coach did not have close contact with any other team member since Friday, March 12.

"After we received notification of the positive test result yesterday, we initiated contact tracing protocols, which included interviewing individual members of the basketball program and in-depth video analysis of practice," director of sports medicine and head team physician Deena Casiero said. "Only household close contacts were identified. Given the fact that we have been doing daily testing for the past seven days, we feel confident that we were able to catch this very early on in the disease process. The remainder of Tier I tested negative yesterday and today."

UConn says all Tier 1 personnel has tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday, March 9. Daily testing is required per NCAA Tournament protocol.

Auriemma will have to remain isolated for 10 days due to CDC and Connecticut Department of Public Health guidelines.

The women's basketball team, ranked No.1 overall, was scheduled to leave for San Antonio on Tuesday morning.

UConn says Auriemma recently received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 10. The CDC says he remains nine days short of becoming fully vaccinated. He will be able to rejoin the team on March 24.

"I'm feeling well but disappointed that I will be away from the team for the next several days," Auriemma said. "Fortunately, I have a great coaching staff who will lead us during my absence. This revelation is a reminder that, while there is a light at the end of the tunnel, we are not on the other side of this pandemic yet. The full effect of vaccines does not occur until 14 days after our last vaccine dose, and for those of us getting two-dose vaccine, that means we're not in the clear after just one-dose. My team and I need to remain vigilant in the areas of mask-wearing and social distancing as we continue this fight against COVID."

Associate Head coach Chris Dailey will coach the women's team until Auriemma returns.

On Monday evening, the women's team was seeded a number 1 seed in the tournament for the River Walk Region. They will face 16 seed High Point.

