ATLANTA — It's not the sexiest of foursomes, but it'll do.

On Sunday, Michigan State and Auburn punched its tickets to the NCAA Final Four, winning the East and Midwest regions, respectively.

The Spartans and Tigers will join Texas Tech and Virginia (the lone survivor among top regional seeds) next week in Minneapolis.

Here are the matchups for next Saturday's national semifinals:

SEMIFINAL #1

(1) Virginia vs. (5) Auburn – 6:09 p.m. EST

SEMIFINAL #2

(2) Michigan State vs. (3) Texas Tech – 8:49 p.m. EST

RELATED