Here is a look at this year's NCAA Tournament by the numbers:

One in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808

The odds of filling out a perfect bracket are slim to none.

DePaul University mathematics professor Jeffrey Bergen calculated that the chances of someone filling out a perfect bracket are one in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808. That's one in more than nine quintillion!

$8.5 billion

The American Gaming Association estimates 47 million Americans will wager $8.5 billion on March Madness.

The group found the money will be wagered on 149 million brackets. Nearly 18 million people will wager $3.9 billion at a sportsbook, online, with a bookie or a friend.

Zion Williamson’s NBA sweepstakes: Risk $1,650 to win $100

Duke Blue Devils star freshman Zion Williamson is widely considered the most likely player to be selected as the No. 1 overall pick for the 2019 NBA Draft on June 20.

FanDuel Sportsbook lists Williamson at -1,650 to be the first pick in this summer’s draft. It means a $1,650 bet would win only $100.

$879 million

CBS and Turner Sports paid $879 million for the TV rights to each of the 67 NCAA Tournament games this year, according to Action Network’s Darren Rovell.

It comes out to $13,119,403 per game.

1-135 record

The odds of 16-seed upsetting a 1-seed are very low.

No. 16 seeds have a 1-135 record against No. 1 seeds in the history of the NCAA Tournament.

Last year, the University of Maryland Baltimore County upset No. 1 seed Virginia.

Three teams have won it all the year after losing in the first round

Virginia is looking to bounce back after the historic upset to UMBC.

Only three teams have ever won the NCAA Tournament the year after losing in the first round of the tournament: Indiana in 1987, UCLA in 1995 and Duke in 1995.

Three teams have won it all as the overall No. 1 seed

Duke is the No. 1 overall seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Since overall seeding started in 2004, only three of them went on to win the national title: Florida in 2007, Kentucky in 2012 and Louisville in 2013 (later vacated).

Three ACC teams are No. 1 seeds

This year marks the second time where three teams from a single conference are 1 seeds, joining the Big East in 2009.

The No. 1 seeds this year are Duke, Virginia, North Carolina and Gonzaga.

30 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances

Kansas made its 30th consecutive NCAA Tournament, which is the longest active streak in the country.

Duke has made 24 consecutive appearances, followed by Michigan State with 22 and Gonzaga with 21.

30.2 percent from three-point range

Duke is shooting 30.2 percent from three-point range this season. It ranks last among major conference teams and 339th in Division I among 347 teams.

No team with a three-point percentage that low has ever reached the Final Four, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Oddsmakers have Duke as the favorite to win this year’s tournament. MyBookie Sportsbook has Duke at +225, which means a $100 bet would win $225.

25.0 points per game

The highest-scoring players in this year’s NCAA Tournament play each other in the first round.

Marquette guard Markus Howard (25 ppg) goes up against Murray State guard Ja Morant (24.6 ppg) on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

40 Nike teams

Nike sponsors 40 of the teams in this year’s tournament. Under Armour has 17 and Adidas has 11.

