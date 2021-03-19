March Madness upsets tracker: Oral Roberts stuns 2-seed Ohio State in OT

It’s Oral Roberts' first NCAA tournament win since 1974.

This article will track all the upsets in the 2021 NCAA Men's basketball tournament, based on when a lower seed defeats a higher seed. The most-recent upset will be listed at the top.

Oral Roberts beats Ohio State

Oral Roberts has pulled off the first upset of the NCAA Tournament with a 75-72 overtime win over second-seeded Ohio State in the South Region.

It’s the school’s first NCAA win since 1974.

Kevin Obanor had 30 points, one more than teammate Max Abmas for the high-scoring Golden Eagles.