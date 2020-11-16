NCAA in talks with Indianapolis to host all of 2021 March Madness

The NCAA said hosting all 68 teams in the men's college basketball tournament in one place would “enhance the safety and well-being of the event.”

The NCAA announced Monday it plans to hold the entire 2021 men’s college basketball tournament in one geographic location to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 and is in talks with Indianapolis to be the host city.

The Final Four is already set to be held in Indianapolis next year and the NCAA has its headquarters in the Indiana capital.