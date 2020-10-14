Pepsi Center to host NCAA March Madness games in 2021, 2023, 2025

The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament will return to Pepsi Center in 2021, 2023 and 2025.

DENVER — College basketball teams, take note: Start your conditioning now.

The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is coming back to the Mile High City.

The NCAA announced Wednesday the Mountain West Conference and Pepsi Center will team up to host games in the first and second rounds in 2023 and 2025.

In 2017, Pepsi Center was named the host of the 2021 March Madness West Regional for Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight games.

The three tournament appearances in Denver will mark the fifth, sixth and seventh time that the Mountain West Conference and Pepsi Center have hosted March Madness events.

They previously worked together during the first and seconds rounds of the men's tournament in 2004, 2008, 2011 and 2016. In addition, they hosted the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Final Four in 2012.

For those of you who like to plan ahead, mark it down: Denver will go mad in 2021, 2023 and 2025.

March 25 and 27, 2021

Sweet 16 and Elite Eight

First and Second Rounds

First and Second Rounds

