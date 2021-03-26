Shaka Smart reportedly out as Texas basketball head coach

Smart was under contract with a $3.2 million salary.

AUSTIN, Texas — Shaka Smart, the Texas Longhorns basketball head coach, is reportedly out.

This comes after the No. 3 seed men's basketball team fell to the Abilene Christian Wildcats on March 20, 53-52, in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Jeff Goodman with Stadium is reporting that Smart is out as head coach at Texas and is headed to coach the Marquette Golden Eagles.

In 2011, Smart pulled off one of the most memorable Cinderella runs in NCAA Tournament history, taking VCU from the First Four to the Final Four. During his six seasons at Texas, however, Smart was 0-3 in three tournament appearances.

Smart was under contract with a $3.2 million salary, according to the Associated Press.

And he wouldn't be the first high-profile UT coach to hit the road this year. In January, the university also fired Head Football Coach Tom Herman.