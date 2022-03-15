Former CU All-American Shelley Sheetz returns to NCAA Tournament in new role with Buffs

Sheetz often compares her game on the radio broadcast to current point guard Kindyll Wetta, who has the fourth-most steals by a Colorado freshman.

BOULDER, Colo. — Selection Sunday was one to remember for the Colorado women's basketball team, who hadn't punched a ticket to the big dance since 2013.

"It was just so great to see the joy, the hard work, the blood, sweat, and tears that a lot of the fans don't see, and then when your name is announced, it's just elation," former star player Shelley Sheetz said. "It's the coolest thing ever to see and hear your name announced on TV."

If anyone can relate, it's Sheetz, who took the Buffs to four straight NCAA Tournaments from 1992 to 1995. Now, she's heading to another one in her inaugural year as the team's radio color commentator.

"It's going to be awesome. I'll be a kid in a candy store, just giddy," she said.

Sheetz takes over the color commentator role after Hall of Famer Carol Callan stepped away last season. While she's a natural on the mic, Sheetz can just relate to the journey this team is on.

"I'm just excited for the players to actually be able to feel March Madness," she said.

One of those players is freshman Kindyll Wetta, who has stolen the attention of Sheetz throughout the year.

"Man, she has hit the ground running," Sheetz said.

Wetta's 57 total steals were the fourth-most by a freshman ever at CU. Sheetz, who secured 74 takeaways for the second-best, knows what she's looking at.

"It's like stealing candy from a baby! Don't dribble against Wetta! That's the scout," Sheetz said about the freshman phenom.

Wetta was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team and All-Defense team for the first time since 2011, when Chiney Ogwumike was named to that duo for Stanford.

"I just try to be what this team needs and not worry about what my stats are or who I'm comparing to in the past," Wetta said. "[Sheetz] still ranks above me but that's alright, I'm just up there with the greats and that's all I can ask for!"

Although the record will likely not fall throughout the tournament, Sheetz would be honored to have the company--and she's just rooting for the success of the whole Buffs team.

"Look, records can come and go, but it's about hanging banners. That's what I want to see this squad do, cut down nets and raise banners," she said. "The coolest thing too, now that their name has been announced on Selection Sunday, they get to put that year up on the banner. That's never going away."

The 7th-seeded CU women will tip off with 10th-seed Creighton Friday morning at 11:30 MT in Iowa City, Iowa in the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament.

