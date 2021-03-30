UConn women's basketball head to Final Four after beating Baylor in a thriller

Paige Bueckers led both teams in points with 28, head to 13th straight Final Four appearance.

SAN ANTONIO — It came down to the wire!

In a heavyweight bout between two of the nation's best programs, UConn was able to squeak out a win Monday night.

The team showed grit after one point being down by almost 10 in the third quarter.

The Huskies were able to close the gap to 2 by the end of the third and take the lead, capping an overall 19-0 run.

However, Baylor battled back and got the score within one point with less than 20 seconds to play. But UConn had the answer, blocking Baylor's Dijonia Carrington drive to seal the win. The final score, UConn 69. Baylor 67.

Paige Bueckers led both teams in points with 28 and added 3 rebounds on the night. Carrington led Baylor with 22 points.

The UConn women's basketball team is now one game away from its 12th NCAA championship. This is the team's thirteenth straight Final Four appearance.

River Walk Regional Champs! pic.twitter.com/XIm8ELfsCg — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) March 30, 2021

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.