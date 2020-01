AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Kris Martin had 19 points off the bench to lead Colorado State to a 78-65 win over Air Force. David Roddy had 13 points for Colorado State, which won its fourth straight game.

Kendle Moore added 13 points and Isaiah Stevens 11. Lavelle Scottie led the Falcons with 16 points.

