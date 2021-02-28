Wright, late run help Colorado beat UCLA 70-61

The Buffs used a 15-1 run late to defeat the Bruins Saturday night for their third consecutive win.

BOULDER, Colo. — McKinley Wright IV had 26 points, six assists and five rebounds, and Colorado used a 15-1 run late to beat UCLA 70-61 for its third consecutive win.

Evan Battey added 12 points for Colorado (19-7, 13-6 Pac-12) and Jeriah Horne scored 10.

Johnny Juzang hit a jumper and then Tyger Campbell made a 3-pointer to give UCLA (17-6, 13-4) a 57-55 lead with 8:11 to play, but the Bruins committed six turnovers and were outscored 15-4 from there.

Juzang finished with 25 points and Jaylen Clark scored 10 for UCLA.

>>Video above: Evan Battey's biggest fan thrilled to be attending CU basketball games again

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.