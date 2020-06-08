McKinley Wright excited for one last chance to take the Buffs to the dance

Wright flirted with transitioning to the NBA, but after receiving feedback from scouts decided to return to Boulder for his senior season.

BOULDER, Colo. — McKinley Wright is coming back for one last dance.

“I did want to chase my dream to turn pro, but I’ve seen the benefits of coming back (to school)," said Wright, a senior point guard on the CU men's basketball team.

You heard right Buff fans; Wright is returning for his senior year at Colorado.

“I’m excited about all the young guys coming in. I’m looking forward to playing (the) role, me being the senior to lead these guys, and show these guys the ropes," said Wright.

The two-time All Pac-12 first team selection tested the NBA Draft waters. Scouts praised his transition play, competitiveness and defensive intangibles. They also gave him feedback on what he needs to work on to make it at the next level.

“Improving my assist to turnover ratio and shooting the three-ball more consistently. Those are my two biggest areas that NBA teams told me I had to improve," said Wright about the feedback.

He announced his decision to withdraw from the NBA Draft on Twitter, citing unfinished business. The point guard is shooting for a conference championship and a trip to March Madness.

I’m back 🖤



one last run... let’s get it BUFFNATION pic.twitter.com/V8f455Z7a8 — McKinley Wright IV (@kin_wright25) August 1, 2020

“It’s my last go round and I’ve got big dreams. I want to take CU to a place that they haven’t been in a while. We want to go back to the (NCAA) Tournament. We want to win high-level games," said Wright.

Wright spent the summer training in Arizona, with a renewed focus on basketball.

“This has been my best offseason ever, in my life. I’ve never worked this hard on certain areas of my game. You know I have big goals," said Wright.

That goes beyond what happens on the court.

“I’ll be the first in my family to ever get a college degree. My grandparents are excited about that, my parents are excited about that and I’m excited about that as well," said Wright.

He’s already one of the favorites to win Pac-12 player of the year, and personally and collectively Wright wants to make the most of his final season in Boulder.

“We expect more from each other this season. And you’re know, we’re a veteran group. We’re really good and we got a lot of vets on this team. So, its going to be a good one," Wright said.

A good one for Wright, and even better news for Buffs fans that he's back.