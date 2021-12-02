Wright leads balanced Colorado over Stanford 69-51

McKinley Wright scored 14 points with nine rebounds and nine assists in the Buffs' win Thursday night.

STANFORD, Calif. — McKinley Wright scored 14 points with nine rebounds and nine assists and Colorado held Stanford to a season low in scoring, beating the Cardinal 69-51.

Eli Parquet added 10 points for the Buffaloes while four other players added at least eight.

Oscar da Silva poured in a game-high 22 points with three blocked shots for Stanford. It was da Silva’s third straight 20-point game, and he was the only Cardinal in double figures.

Spencer Jones added eight points for Stanford, which had previously scored a low of 56 points at Oregon on Jan. 2.

