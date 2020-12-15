Wright's 19 points lead Colorado by Northern Colorado 81-45

The Buffs were dominant in their home opener on Monday night.

BOULDER, Colo. — McKinley Wright IV had 19 points, five rebounds and seven assists and Colorado beat Northern Colorado 81-45 in the Buffaloes’ home opener.

Wright made a 3-pointer to start a 16-0 run in the first half for a 22-point lead, and the Buffaloes led 45-21 at the break.

Northern Colorado went without a field goal for five-plus minutes in the first half, and trailed by at least 21 points in the second half.

Evan Battey added 14 points and eight rebounds for Colorado. Bodie Hume scored 11 points on 4-of-12 shooting for Northern Colorado.