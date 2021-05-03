Wright scores 24, No. 24 Colorado beats Arizona State 75-61

McKinley Wright turned in his seventh 20-point game of the season in what was his final game at CU Events Center.

BOULDER, Colo. — McKinley Wright IV scored 17 of his 24 points in the second half and No. 24 Colorado shook off a sluggish start to beat Arizona State 75-61.

Wright turned in his seventh 20-point game of the season in what was his final game at CU Events Center.

The speedy senior point guard made one acrobatic move after another to help the Buffaloes bounce back from 10 first-half turnovers.

Jeriah Horne had 12 points and 12 rebounds. This was the 12th time in program history Colorado has reached the 20-win plateau.

Holland Woods scored 15 points to lead the Sun Devils. Remy Martin had a rare off night, finishing with six points. It snapped a string of eight straight games with 20 or more points.

