Memphis basketball overwhelms Colorado State in NIT semifinals

CSU's impressive season ended in the Final Four of the men's NIT on Saturday afternoon.

FRISCO, Texas — Colorado State was caught in the Memphis trap.

The suffocating defense, supreme athleticism and hot shooting of the Memphis men’s basketball team was far too much for CSU on Saturday, as the Rams lost 90-67 in the NIT semifinals at Comerica Center.

Memphis (19-8) flexed the muscles of a program that recruits nearly to the level of college basketball's top dogs.

Among players who have seen the court this year, Memphis has a five-star recruit and eight four-star recruits. CSU’s top recruit was a three-star.

>>Video above: CSU basketball honors cancer warriors with custom jerseys

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.