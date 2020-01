LOGAN, Utah — Sam Merrill had 28 points as Utah State defeated Colorado State 77-61.

Utah State, up 31-28 at halftime, shot 68% (17 for 25) in the second half and finished at 59% for the game.

Adam Thistlewood and Nico Carvacho scored 14 points apiece for the Rams with Carvacho grabbing nine rebounds. The Rams shot 37%.

RELATED: Bey scores 16, No. 23 Colorado beats Washington 76-62

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports