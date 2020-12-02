FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Sam Merrill made 6 of 10 3-pointers and scored 32 points with five assists and Utah State held off Colorado State 75-72 to sweep the season series against the Rams.

Neemias Queta scored 14 points with 10 boards for the Aggies (20-7, 9-5), who outscored the Rams 14-7 on fast breaks. Diogo Brito added 11 points.

Isaiah Stevens scored 19 points and made seven assists and Nico Carvacho added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Rams (17-9, 8-5), whose only loss in their last nine outings was 77-61 on January 25 against Utah State.

David Roddy and Thistlewood added nine points apiece.

RELATED: Stevens scores 21 pts, leads Colorado State past UNLV, 95-77

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports