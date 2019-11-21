DENVER — Metropolitan State University of Denver (MSU) basketball is coming to Channel 20.

KTVD Channel 20 and the 9NEWS streaming platforms will air four men's basketball games and a women's basketball game this season.

Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. - MSU Men's Basketball vs. Regis

Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. - MSU Women's Basketball vs. Chadron State

Saturday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. - MSU Men's Basketball vs. Westminster

Friday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. - MSU Men's Basketball vs. UCCS

Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. - MSU Men's Basketball vs. Colo. School of Mines

"We are very pleased to be working with the MSU Denver Roadrunners to televise these games," said Mark Cornetta, General Manager of KTVD. "The winning tradition at MSU Denver is incredible and it will be nice for the community to get to see the men and women in action on Channel 20. We look forward to growing this partnership."

The five MSU Denver Roadrunners games will be broadcast from Auraria Event Center.

> Full Metro State Men's Basketball Schedule

> Full Metro State Women's Basketball Schedule

"We're excited to have our basketball programs appearing on Channel 20," said Dr. Anthony Grant, Director of Athletics at MSU Denver. "It's a great opportunity for the public to see the quality of our teams and our student-athletes, and it gives them the opportunity to gain some deserved recognition as a result of all their efforts. It's also a chance for our institution to be highlighted locally. We're grateful for Channel 20 to assist us with this opportunity, and we look forward to continuing this partnership."

All other MSU Denver basketball games can be streamed at RoadrunnersAthletics.com.

HOLIDAY GUIDE: Everything you need to know about celebrating the holidays in Colorado

RELATED: Peter Forsberg is the star of a Swedish game show, and the clips of it are amazing

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports