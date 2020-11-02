BOULDER, Colo. — How about them Buffs?

CU basketball is on top of the world right now... And on top of the Pac-12 conference.

At 19-5 the Buffs have climbed all the way up to No. 16 in the AP poll.

Head coach Tad Boyle is the focus of this week's Mic'd Up Monday which you can watch above.

