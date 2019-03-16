Making it to the NCAA tournament (Division II) is nothing new for the Colorado School of Mines men's basketball team.

The Orediggers are making their sixth-consecutive appearance against Lubbock Christian on Friday night, and have made it to the dance nine out of the past 10 years.

We caught up with head coach Pryor Orser and a couple players from his program ahead of their trip to Austin, Texas.

Also highlighting this season was a 22-game win streak the Orediggers rattled off in route to winning the 2019 RMAC championship. They talk about that experience in the video above.

WATCH FRIDAY'S OPENING-ROUND GAME HERE.