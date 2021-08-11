Moors siblings reunite with CSU basketball

New Zealand natives James and Jess Moors play basketball at CSU.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Moving halfway across the world isn’t easy.

Just ask Colorado State sophomore forward James Moors, who is playing Division I hoops more than 7,000 miles away from his Native New Zealand.

Last year, he came to the states solo. This time around, he returned with a familiar face -- his sister Jess.

"Oh it was 100% like the main push for me to come here," said Jess Moors, James’ younger sister, a freshman forward for the CSU women's basketball team.

Jess was recruited heavily by the Rams while she was playing in New Zealand. It’s believed the Moors are one of the first brother-sister duos in CSU hoops history.

"I just wanted a place that would feel like a family and home and I asked James if it would be alright to come here (Fort Collins) and I knew this is where I wanted to be. James I would say is one of my best friends now. I go to him for everything."

The Moors’ are from Auckland, New Zealand, which is more than 7,300 miles from Fort Collins.

So do these siblings still fight like the old days?

"Back home, it was a lot more fighting but now we’re here and grown up" James said.

Jess, while sitting next to James in an interview with 9NEWS, smiled and said while laughing, "I don’t really get annoyed by you."

James added: "We haven’t really had any fights yet here. We’ll text each other and be like, 'Hey, do you want to get lunch tomorrow?' and we can just talk for like an hour and just talk about everything. It’s so special."

And the best part about talking hoops with one another? James says honesty "I think it’s being able to have open communication and not take anything personally is like very helpful."

Both James and Jess know that getting to watch each other at games will be special.

"I’m going to make the most of that for sure," James said.

Jess added: "I haven’t seen him play live like in three years, so it’s really just awesome watching how much he’s improved."

The siblings mother, Dionne, expressed her happiness knowing that two of her six children at going to the same college together, halfway around the world.

"You couldn’t be more proud as a parent knowing that your kids are so close and care so much for each other," Dionne said. "To be with anybody they’ve chosen to be each other. It speaks a lot for their relationship."

Jess summed up her feelings of having her big brother around campus every day and getting to play Division I ball together.

"Simply, it means the world. I’m really so grateful every day. I cannot believe this is the life I get to live and I get to do it alongside my brother," Jess said. "I can’t put it into any bigger words than it is the world."

