NCAA delays date for NBA draft entrants to return to school

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA is pushing back its deadline for early entrants to the NBA draft to withdraw and return to school, but it will wait to determine a new date. The deadline was originally June 3.

The decision allows Colorado's McKinley Wright IV more time to decide whether to return to CU or stay in the NBA Draft. He has not hired an agent and is eligible to return to Boulder.

That would’ve come 10 days after the completion of the NBA scouting combine.

But the NBA announced earlier this month that it was postponing the draft lottery and combine scheduled for Chicago this month.