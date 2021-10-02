New Mexico at Colorado State basketball series postponed due to COVID-19 issues

The CSU men's basketball program said there is a "COVID situation within the Lobo program." Both the Tuesday and Thursday games will not be played this week.

The New Mexico at Colorado State men's basketball series won't be played this week.

About 30 minutes before Tuesday's scheduled 9 p.m. tip in Fort Collins, word began spreading through Moby Arena that the game would not happen.

"Due to COVID-19 issues within the New Mexico men’s basketball program, the two-game series between the Lobos and Colorado State on Feb. 9-11 has been postponed," read a statement from the Mountain West. "Further updates and schedule adjustments by the Mountain West will be announced at a later date."

