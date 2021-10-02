New Mexico at Colorado State basketball series postponed due to COVID-19 issues

The New Mexico at Colorado State men's basketball series won't be played this week.
About 30 minutes before Tuesday's scheduled 9 p.m. tip in Fort Collins, word began spreading through Moby Arena that the game would not happen.
The CSU men's basketball program said there is a "COVID situation within the Lobo program." Both the Tuesday and Thursday games will not be played this week.
"Due to COVID-19 issues within the New Mexico men’s basketball program, the two-game series between the Lobos and Colorado State on Feb. 9-11 has been postponed," read a statement from the Mountain West. "Further updates and schedule adjustments by the Mountain West will be announced at a later date."
>> Read the full story from The Coloradoan here.