CSU men's basketball coach Niko Medved signs contract extension through 2027

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — While some Colorado State men's basketball fans have worried head coach Niko Medved may leave the Rams for a "bigger" opportunity, the coach himself seems set on building a winner in Fort Collins.

According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Medved signed a contract extension on Tuesday morning that will keep him in Fort Collins through 2027.

The school announced the extension on Tuesday night, confirming Goodman's report.

"My family and I are very thankful for the opportunity we have here at Colorado State," Medved said in release from the school. "It's a blessing to work at such a great place with so many great people. Thank you to President McConnell, Joe Parker and everyone at Colorado State for your support."

The Coloradoan's Kevin Lytle reported it's Medved's second new deal in the last nine months, as the coach inked a three-year extension this past November to remain in Fort Collins through 2025-26.

Medved spent time at Furman (2013-17) and Drake (2017-18) before joining the Rams for the 2018-19 season. CSU went 12-20 in the coach's first season before flipping the record to 20-12 the following year. The team went 20-8 last season (including the NIT) and narrowly missed the NCAA Tournament.

Overall, including the postseason, Medved's Rams are 52-40 during his tenure in Fort Collins.

And while the overall success has prompted some chatter about larger programs attempting to lure Medved away, for now, the coach appears content putting pen to paper and staying with the green and gold for years to come.

