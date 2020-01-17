TEMPE, Ariz. — Tyler Bey scored 19 points, Lucas Siewert added 14 and No. 20 Colorado overcame a slow start to beat Arizona State 68-61.

Colorado won its first road game in conference play and has won seven of eight overall.

Siewert hit 4 of 6 3-pointers and Bey made his only attempt from long range to give the Buffaloes some much-needed offense. Arizona State has dropped five of its last seven.

The Sun Devils pulled within 49-44 with about 7 minutes left but Siewert responded with his fourth 3-point to stop the rally.

Remy Martin led Arizona State with 25 points.

RELATED: No. 25 Colorado bounces back, races past Utah 91-52

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports