LOS ANGELES — Tyler Bey scored 16 points and No. 20 Colorado routed Southern California 78-57 to salvage a road split in Los Angeles.

The Buffaloes lost by four points at UCLA on Thursday.

Against the Trojans, they took command with 8 1/2 minutes to go in the first half and kept the pressure on.

Colorado improved to 17-5 overall and 6-3 in the Pac-12.

Isaiah Mobley scored 12 points and Jonah Mathews and Onyeka Okongwu added 11 points each for the Trojans.

They fell to 17-5 overall and 6-3 in league play.

