BOULDER, Colo. — The 25th-ranked Colorado Buffaloes routed the Utah Utes 91-52 and bounced back from a disappointing loss to Oregon State at home.

McKinley Wright lead the Buffaloes with 16 points and eight assists.

Two of his teammates had double-doubles. Tyler Bey finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds and Evan Battey scored 17 points to go with his 10 rebounds.

None of the Utes scored in double figures, with Riley Battin's eight points leading the team.

