NotNCAAProperty: Players push for reform on social media

Isaiah Livers of Michigan, Geo Baker of Rutgers and Jordan Bohannon of Iowa were among the college basketball players pushing for NCAA reforms in social media the day before the tournament tips off.
With the hashtag #NotNCAAProperty, players pushed for the association to permit college athletes to earn money for things like sponsorship deals, online endorsement and personnel appearances.
The NCAA is in the process of changing its longstanding rules to allow athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses.
But those efforts of bogged down since the start of 2021.
Complete March Madness coverage
- Nearly $300 million bet on sports so far in Iowa this year, and March could be biggest month yet
- Sister Jean will go to Indianapolis to support Loyola-Chicago in March Madness
- NCAA tournament game times: When and how to watch March Madness
- 'A leap of faith': DeVries' first recruiting class pays off for Drake
- March Madness bracket 2021: Get your printable bracket here
- Pick Six: Backcourt stars have chance to shine in NCAAs