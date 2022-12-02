Regis men's basketball fighting for RMAC title

The Rangers are aiming to bring home their first conference championship since 2018.

DENVER — The Regis University men’s basketball team is fighting for a first place finish in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

"It’s been great so far, but obviously still more work to do but all in all we’ve put together a pretty good season so far," said Brian Dawson, the team’s starting point guard.

Dawson is the lone member left from the Rangers' 2018 conference championship team.

"Having that experience definitely just motivated me even more to kind of get back there," Dawson said. "I remember that season like it was yesterday. I want all the guys that are on the team this year to kind of experience that same sort of joy."

As a freshman, Dawson was a role player. This year, he’s the Rangers leading scorer trying to lead Regis to another title.

"That helped me a lot. Getting a full perspective of what it’s like kind of just having a smaller role on a championship team and understanding it’s all about the little things really," he said.

Then there’s Troy Brady -- a Highlands Ranch native who actually started his career at South Dakota Mines. He transferred to Regis last season.

"I left on good terms, I graduated from there. I just really wanted to be able to come and finish my career out in Denver where it all started. It’s a dream come true," Brady said.

Brady is chasing a championship: something his ThunderRidge Grizzlies were so close to getting until they lost to Overland in the 2015 state title game.

When asked about if he still thinks about that game, Brady gave a quick response, "I mean sometimes I do, but I try not to."

Brady says winning an RMAC title would be a big deal: "I’ve been in this league for a long time and I’ve never been on a team that was at that level, a championship level before. You never want to take it for granted because you don’t get that opportunity very often. We really want to make a push for that championship and try to do something special."

It’s safe to say, Dawson feels the same way.

"It’d mean a lot. It would definitely be like a full circle moment for me personally. That’s what we’re out chasing right now."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.