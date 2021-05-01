SDSU gets revenge with 78-65 win over CSU basketball

The Aztecs bounced back with a convincing victory over the Rams at Viejas Arena on Monday night.

SAN DIEGO — The recipe for a really big challenge was there.

An excellent team, at home, ticked off after an embarrassing loss.

The road team, the underdog, playing shorthanded without a key ball-handler against one of the most ferocious defenses in the nation.

The San Diego State basketball team once again built a huge first-half lead on Colorado State Monday night. The Rams made a second-half run of sorts, but this time the dramatic ending wasn’t there.

San Diego State 78, Colorado State 65.

SDSU built a 29-point first-half lead Monday after going up 26 on Saturday. No record-setting comeback in store this time. The Rams cut it to 13 in the second half but never truly threatened.

