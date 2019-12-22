CHICAGO — D'shawn Schwartz nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, McKinley Wright IV scored a season-high 29 points and Colorado beat No. 13 Dayton 78-76 in overtime.

The Buffaloes trailed by 14 in the first half, led by eight in the second and came away with the win after Obi Toppin hit a tying 3 in the final seconds of regulation for Dayton.

The Flyers led 74-71 in overtime after a 6-0 run, but Schwartz drove past Toppin to put the Buffaloes back on top with 27 seconds left. After Jalen Crutcher's layup gave Dayton a 76-75 lead with 10 seconds remaining, Schwartz buried a 3 as time expired and got mobbed by his teammates.

Dayton guard Jalen Crutcher (10) reacts after a foul was called against his team in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Chicago.

AP Photo/Matt Marton