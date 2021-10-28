Senior Evan Battey embracing role as leader of CU men's basketball

With the Buffs losing bucket producing star McKinley Wright, and sharp shooters D’Shawn Schwartz and Jeriah Horne, Battey will have the ball in his hands much more.

BOULDER, Colo. — CU Buffs forward Evan Battey is ready for one last run.

“I’m really grateful to be here with my team and this special group of guys," Battey told 9NEWS.

The senior is now the unquestioned leader of the young Colorado Buffaloes. CU lost 7 seniors after their magical run to the NCAA Tournament in 2021.

“I don’t think my role has really changed, honestly,” said Battey. “Just trying to develop, and me personally, get better every day and as a team get better every day.”

With CU losing bucket producing star point guard McKinley Wright, and sharp shooters D’Shawn Schwartz and Jeriah Horne, Battey will have the ball in his hands more than he’s ever had, and head coach Tad Boyle is expecting a jump in production from the six-foot-eight big man.

“He’s such a good teammate. He’s a guy that would rather pass than shoot sometimes. But we’re gonna need Evan to be an aggressive scorer. I think Evan is going to have a breakout year," Boyle said.

Sophomore sharp shooter Jabari Walker (who shot 52% from three last season and was 5-5 from deep in CU’s March Madness win over Georgetown) will also be looked at to fill the scoring void. And as this team’s leader, Battey has taken it upon himself to push the young fella.

“Sometimes I get down on myself,” said Walker. “He’s like, 'man, we need you.’ We can’t have that this year. I just snap out of it kind of quickly.”

Battey is a life-long Buff. He has been with the program since 2017. Last season was the first time he averaged double-digit points.

“I have dreams for myself, you know, being Pac-12 player of the year, obviously all that. If I get better every day, that’s the main goal," Battey said.

CU was picked to finish sixth in the Pac-12. Boyle has said his young team will be a work in progress, but Battey is confident they can find success.