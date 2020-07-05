Several members of CU mens basketball team win awards for 2019-20 season

The season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Tad Boyle hosted a video chat to honor his players on Wednesday night.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Colorado mens basketball team didn't end the season the way it would have liked.

Not in the least.

CU dropped its final five games, including a loss in the first round of the PAC-12 tournament, which turned out to be the last major game played before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports in America.

That in turn wiped out the NCAA Tournament, something the Buffs would have been apart of if the "dance" hadn't been canceled.

It's been a tough two months, but on Wednesday night there was some good news when head coach Tad Boyle held a video conference call to announce the team's 2019-2020 award winners.

McKinley Wright IV received the Chauncey Billups Award as the team's Most Valuable Player. Tyler Bey won the Best Defender Award, Eli Parquet was named Most Improved, Evan Battey was voted Most Inspirational and Alexander Strating won the Tebo Family P.A.S.S. Award. All awards are voted on by the team.



In addition, two annual statistical champion awards were recognized. Bey won the Stephane Pelle Rebounding Award while Wright earned the Jay Humphries Assist Award.

Bey and Wright, both juniors, have declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, with Bey unable to return to the program next season because he hired an agent. Wright's status for 2020-2021 is still up in the air.