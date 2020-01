BOULDER, Colo. — Lucas Siewert scored 16 points, D'Shawn Schwartz had 13 and No. 23 Colorado pulled away in the second half to beat Washington State 78-56.

Evan Battey added 12 points and joined Siewert in pulling down 10 rebounds for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss at Arizona last week.

CJ Elleby had 15 points to lead the Cougars.

