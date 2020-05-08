x
Wright direction: Standout senior guard returns to Colorado

McKinley Wright was on the All-Pac-12 first team in a season that was shut down just before the NCAA Tournament.
Credit: AP
Colorado guard McKinley Wright IV reacts after hitting a three-point basket against Utah in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

BOULDER, Colo. — The Colorado Buffaloes received a big boost when point guard McKinley Wright decided to return for his senior season after testing the NBA draft process.

He was on the All-Pac-12 first team in a season that was shut down just before the NCAA Tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wright also has an opportunity to take over the top spot on the school’s all-time assists list.

His 501 career assists trail only Jay Humphries, who had 562 from 1980 to 1984. 

