Wright direction: Standout senior guard returns to Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. — The Colorado Buffaloes received a big boost when point guard McKinley Wright decided to return for his senior season after testing the NBA draft process.

He was on the All-Pac-12 first team in a season that was shut down just before the NCAA Tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wright also has an opportunity to take over the top spot on the school’s all-time assists list.

His 501 career assists trail only Jay Humphries, who had 562 from 1980 to 1984.