Colorado's best chance to make the NCAA tournament doesn't come out of Fort Collins or Boulder. It comes out of Greeley.

"Whenever you think of Colorado schools, you think of CU or CSU," Northern Colorado freshman Bodie Hume said. "UNC gets undermined."

Not this year.

The Northern Colorado Bears are the No. 2 seed in the Big Sky Conference tournament. A big reason they're in this position is the freshman making NBA scouts do a double take.



"They walk out of here also asking 'Who's that long, skinny kid right there?'," head coach Jeff Linder said.

That would be Hume, a 6-foot-6 guard from Sterling who has gone from unheralded two-star recruit to Big Sky Freshman of the Year.

"A lot of people didn't know about Bodie because he was in Sterling," Linder said. "He was a three-sport athlete. He really never focused on basketball. He was a little bit of a late developer in terms of growing."

Hume added: "Often, small-town kids get overlooked, or they just can't compete at this level. For me, it was always I want to play Division I basketball. Now that I have the opportunity, I've just cherished it and lived in the moment."

Living in the moment could become "One Shining Moment" with a spot in the field of 68 teams. A chance for Hume to go from March Madness spectator to NCAA tournament shot maker.

"Watching it on TV, that's how it's been for me my whole life," he said. "I've watched a lot of March Madness. My family does brackets, the whole thing."

Go on a run in the Big Sky tournament and Hume's family back in Sterling will be scribbling "U-N-C" on their brackets.

But it won't be for the boys from Chapel Hill. It will be for the boys from Greeley.