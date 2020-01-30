FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Adam Thistlewood had a career-high 24 points and Isaiah Stevens hit an 18-footer at the buzzer to lift Colorado State to a 92-91 victory over Nevada on Wednesday night.

Nevada's Jalen Harris made a 3-pointer to give the Wolf Pack a 91-90 lead with six seconds to go.

After CSU called timeout, the Rams inbounded to Stevens who took the ball up the right side, dribbled behind his back as he stepped inside the 3-point line, then pulled up to drain the 18-footer.

Jalen Harris tied a career-high with 31 points and had seven assists for the Wolf Pack.

