TULSA, Okla. — Isaiah Stevens had a season-high 26 points as Colorado State beat Tulsa 111-104 in triple overtime.
Kendle Moore added 23 points for the Rams. Jeriah Horne led the Golden Hurricane on Saturday with a career-high 28 points.
