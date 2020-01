SAN JOSE, Calif. — Isaiah Stevens and David Roddy scored 21 points apiece as Colorado State beat San Jose State 81-70.

Nico Carvacho had 6 points and 16 rebounds for Colorado State. Roddy also had seven rebounds for the Rams.

