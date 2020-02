FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Isaiah Stevens had 21 points as Colorado State defeated UNLV 95-77.

The win moved Colorado State into sole possession of second place in the Mountain West Conference behind unbeaten San Diego State.

UNLV, which entered the game in second place, fell into a four-way tie for third.

