da Silva scores 17 points, Colorado beats Oregon State 62-42

The CU Buffs cruised to victory on their home court Saturday night.

BOULDER, Colo — Tristan da Silva scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting to help Colorado cruise to a 62-42 win over Oregon State on Saturday night.

Da Silva — who scored a career-high 30 in Colorado's 68-41 win over Oregon on Thursday — hit a 3-pointer, J’Vonne Hadley followed with a jumper and da Silva added a layup to make it 7-0, KJ Simpson hit two free throws to make it 16-6 with 11:37 left in the first half and Buffaloes led by double figures the rest of the way.

Simpson, 6-foot-2 sophomore guard who went into the game leading Colorado (11-6, 3-3 Pac-12) in scoring (18.7 per game), had a season-low six points on 1-of-8 shooting but grabbed seven rebounds with a career-high tying six assists.

Dexter Akanno led Oregon State (7-9, 1-4) with 10 points. Freshman Tyler Bilodeau had four points, a career-high 12 rebounds, two blocks and a steals.

The Beavers committed eight turnovers, made 8 of 29 from the field, including 2 of 9 from 3-point range, and did not attempt a free throw in the first half. They set season lows for points in a game and points in a half (18 in the first).

UP NEXT

Oregon State returns home to play No. 5 Arizona — which had 28-game home win streak snapped Saturday with a 74-61 loss to Washington State — on Thursday.

Colorado visits USC on Thursday.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n